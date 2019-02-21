Adrian Grenier to Star in Syfy AI Drama

The 'Entourage' star will play a father caught up in a war over artificial intelligence with his son; Sydney Morton has also been cast.

Former Entourage star Adrian Grenier has found his next TV role at Syfy.

The erstwhile Vinnie Chase will star in the cable network's pilot Cipher, about a father (Grenier) and son (Gabriel Bateman) who unwittingly find themselves at the center of the next great war — over artificial intelligence.

The pilot has also cast Sydney Morton (She's Gotta Have It) as a government agent. She and Grenier join the previously cast Bateman and Kyla-Drew Simmons.

Following the death of his mother, 13-year-old Asa's (Bateman, Outcast) life changes again when top-secret military technology is somehow implanted in his brain. Grenier's John returns to his hometown of Austin to raise his only child, and when he finds out Asa's life is in danger, steps up to protect the boy.

Morton will play Bridgette, an NSA operative who knows more about the source of the tech inside Asa's head than she lets on.

Cipher comes from Universal Content Productions and writer-executive producer Allison Miller (Strange Angel), who has an overall deal at UCP. David Gordon Green, Danny McBride Jody Hill and Brandon James also executive produce through their Rough House Pictures; Peter Hoar (The Umbrella Academy) will exec produce and direct the pilot.

Cipher and another pilot, slasher-movie satire (Future) Cult Classic, are aiming for spots on a Syfy roster that includes The Magicians, Deadly Class, Krypton, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp and Happy. The cable network recently canceled George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers, Channel Zero, Z Nation and The Expanse (which moved to Amazon) and will say goodbye to Killjoys after its fifth season.

Grenier is repped by Domain Talent and Framework Entertainment. Morton is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and 44 West Entertainment.