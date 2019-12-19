Adrien Brody to Star in Stephen King Drama 'Jerusalem's Lot' for Epix

Based on the author's short story, the 10-episode drama will launch in 2020.

Epix is getting into the Stephen King business.

The MGM-backed premium cable network has handed out a straight-to-series order for a drama based on the author's 1978 short story Jerusalem's Lot with Adrien Brody set to star. (The short was first published in the 1978 collection Night Shift and was also published in the illustrated edition of Salem's Lot.)

Set in the 1850s, the drama follows Capt. Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the sleepy town of Preacher's Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. The show will see him confronting the secrets of his family's sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued them for generations.

Production on the 10-episode series will begin in May in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an eye toward launching in 2020.

The series is exec produced in-house by the newly launched Epix Productions. Donald De Line (Wayward Pines) will exec produce. Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi serve as showrunners.

"This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror," Epix president Michael Wright said in making the announcement Thursday. "We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King. We’re thrilled to be the home to this incredible show."

Jerusalem's Lot joins a rapidly growing scripted roster at Epix that includes Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, Get Shorty, Perpetual Grace LTD and Belgravia.

Jerusalem's Lot is the latest of King's works to come to television. It joins Lisey's Story at Apple, The Dark Tower at Amazon, The Stand at CBS All Access, The Outsider at HBO, Hulu anthology Castle Rock, Audience Network's Mr. Mercedes and Shudder's Creepshow.

Brody, repped by CAA, won the Oscar for The Pianist. Next up, he stars in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. He most recently guest-starred on BBC/Netflix's Peaky Blinders. His TV credits include History's Houdini.