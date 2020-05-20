Adult Swim's 'Three Busy Debras' Renewed for Season 2

The Amy Poehler-produced comedy found a decent audience in its first season.

Adult Swim is staying in touch with Three Busy Debras.

The cabler has renewed the Amy Poehler-produced comedy for a second season. The pickup comes two weeks after the conclusion of the six-episode first season, which drew a decent-sized audience for the late night programming block.

Created by Sandy Honig (Isn't It Romantic), Mitra Jouhari (Friends From College, High Maintenance) and Alyssa Stonoha, who also play the three title characters, the series follows the "surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut."

The show, which aired on Sundays in the spring, averaged about 543,000 viewers for initial airings this season, a reasonable on-air number for Adult Swim.

Honig, Jouhari and Stonoha first conceived Three Busy Debras as a play then turned it into a web series. Adult Swim ordered a pilot for the show in 2018 and picked it up to series last year.

Poehler executive produces the show via her Paper Kite Productions. Honig, Jouhari, Stonoha, director Anna Dokoza and Paper Kite's Kim Lessing also exec produce.

Paper Kite also produces Netflix's Russian Doll (which Poehler co-created) and NBC's unscripted series Making It, which has been renewed for a third season.