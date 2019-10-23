'Adventure Time' Revived for Series of HBO Max Specials

The WarnerMedia streaming platform will air four installments featuring characters from the Emmy-winning animated series.

Finn and Jake are headed back to the Land of Ooo.

Beloved animated series Adventure Time is being revived for a series of four hour-long specials at HBO Max. The first two are set to premiere in 2020 on the WarnerMedia streaming platform.

The specials will air under the umbrella title Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Each will focus on a different character or set of characters, with the final one reuniting Finn the human and Jake the dog.

"The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. "The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say 'Slam-bam-in-a-can!'"

The specials come from Cartoon Network Studios, which also produced the original series. Adventure Time, which ran for nine seasons on Cartoon Network before ending in 2018, was created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto.

"Adventure Time was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists,” said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network Studios. "Producing Adventure Time: Distant Lands for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format."

Adventure Time: Distant Lands will join a roster of kids' programming at HBO Max that also includes Sesame Street, which is moving to the streamer beginning with its 51st season in 2020; animated series Little Ellen, from Ellen DeGeneres; and competition shows Craftopia and Karma, which will feature tween and teen contestants.

Titles and descriptions for the Adventure Time: Distant Lands episodes are below.

"BMO" follows the lovable robot from the series. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO — except this time, it is. Premieres in 2020.

"Obsidian" features Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom — and deep into their tumultuous past — to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Premieres in 2020.

"Wizard City" centers on Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. Mysterious events on campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past; can he master the mystic arts in time to prove he's innocent? Premiere date TBD.

"Together Again" reunites Finn and Jake to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives. Premiere date TBD.