TV Ratings: AFC Championship Game Is Huge for CBS

Early numbers for the overtime thriller are up by double digits over the primetime game in 2018.

A pair of overtime games in the NFL's conference championships brought huge ratings to CBS and Fox Sunday.

CBS' primetime coverage of the AFC Championship, in which the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-31, posted a 31.2 household rating in overnight metered markets. That's a 26 percent jump over the 2018 NFC title game on Fox (the two networks rotate the primetime slot each year) and the highest-rated conference title game in the late window since 2012.

If the year-to-year gain holds for CBS in the final numbers, it should end up with an audience well above 50 million viewers.

The earlier game on Fox, a 26-23 overtime victory for the Los Angeles Rams over the New Orleans Saints, drew a 27.1 in the metered markets, on par with the 27.3 for last year's early game. It projects to 40 million-plus viewers and will likely be the most-watched telecast on Fox since the the 2017 Super Bowl.

Following the AFC title game, an episode of Magnum P.I. easily delivered season highs for CBS. Pending updates, the show is at a 3.8 rating in adults 18-49 — about four times its season average — and a little above 12 million viewers, almost twice its usual audience.

Elsewhere Sunday, Shark Tank scored a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo, down 0.4 from the prior week's season high but in line with its season average. Supergirl and Charmed both drew 0.3s in their returns to The CW. Dateline posted a 0.6 for NBC.

CBS lapped the field a few times with a primetime average of 13.2 in adults 18-49, pending updates. Fox was the best of the rest at 0.8, followed by ABC, 0.6; NBC, 0.5; and The CW, 0.3.