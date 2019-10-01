'The Affair' Actress to Lead Starz's 'Girlfriend Experience' in Season 3 (Exclusive)

The third season of Starz's The Girlfriend Experience has found its lead actress.

Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair) will star in the anthology from Steven Soderbergh based on his 2009 movie, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She will play Iris, a young neuroscientist who gets drawn into the transactional world of the Girlfriend Experience, only to be drawn deep into the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates.

The London tech scene forms the backdrop to the season, and Iris learns her client sessions give her an edge in the tech world, and vice versa — until she begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will or something else altogether.

Anja Marquardt (She's Lost Control) is writing and directing the third season and is a co-executive producer. Soderbergh, Philip Fleishman and Jeff Cuban executive produce.

Telles has played Whitney, Noah (Dominic West) and Helen's (Maura Tierney) oldest daughter, on Showtime's The Affair for five seasons. The show is scheduled to air its series finale in November.

Her credits also include Bunheads and feature film The Wind, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Telles is repped by UTA, Principal LA and attorney Stewart Brookman.

The Girlfriend Experience, which last aired on Starz in 2017, got a third-season renewal in July. The subscription cable outlet also ordered an adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons then as part of a push for what president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch calls "premium female" viewers.

The series is part of a lineup of originals on Starz that includes Power (currently airing its final season) and a forthcoming spinoff starring Mary J. Blige, Vida, Sweetbitter, Outlander, American Gods, The Rook and upcoming series Hightown, P-Valley, John Wick spinoff The Continental and The Dublin Murders.