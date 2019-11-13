'The Affair' Showrunner Signs Overall Deal With Disney's Fox 21

Sarah Treem is coming off the end of the Showtime series and will develop projects across platforms for the studio.

The co-creator and showrunner of The Affair is joining the Disney fold.

Sarah Treem has signed a multiyear overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios, where she'll develop and produce projects across platforms. The deal comes a week after The Affair wrapped its five-season run on Showtime.

"I have wanted to work with Sarah for a long time, and leapt at the chance as soon as The Affair, which I loved, ended," said Fox 21 president Bert Salke. "There are very few creators who have her muscular sense of story and her gift for building unique and idiosyncratic characters. On top of all that, she’s a great showrunner and has great taste. And she’s cool."

Said Treem, "I’m really honored and excited to be joining Bert, Dana [Walden] and Craig [Hunegs] at Fox 21. I'm so grateful they're choosing to invest in the kinds of stories I want to tell, and I can't wait to get going."

With The Affair finished, Treem will next move on to a Showtime limited series about actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr, with Gal Gadot set to star. That project, from Endeavor Content, predates her Fox 21 deal; Treem is writing and executive producing with Warren Littlefield (who's also at Fox 21), Katie Robbins, Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Fox 21 came under the Disney umbrella in the latter's $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets. The studio is home to FX's Pose, Mayans MC and American Crime Story (all with FX Productions), USA's Queen of the South, National Geographic's Genius anthology and the FX/Hulu pilot The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, among others.

Treem's credits also include HBO's In Treatment, for which she won two Writers Guild Awards, the first season of House of Cards and How to Make It in America. She's joining a roster of creators at Disney Television Studios that includes Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), Liz Meriwether (Bless This Mess, Single Parents), Steven Levitan (Modern Family), Octavia Spencer, Drew Goddard and I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars).