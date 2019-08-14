TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Holds Off 'Bachelor in Paradise'

The NBC mainstay slips a little bit with its first live show of the season but still tops Tuesday's charts in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Bachelor in Paradise narrowed the demographic gap with America's Got Talent in Tuesday's ratings, but the NBC mainstay remained on top in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

AGT slipped a little with its first live performance show of the season, recording a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just above 9 million viewers, versus 1.5 and 9.65 million last week. It was far and away the night's most-watched show, however, and maintained its hold on the 18-49 lead. Bring the Funny also declined, tying its season low in adults 18-49 at 0.7.

Bachelor in Paradise matched last week's 1.1, coming a little bit closer to America's Got Talent (trailing by 0.3 versus 0.4 a week ago). The ABC series also topped the night among adults 18-34.

First Responders Live was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.4 in its second Tuesday airing but improved week to week in total viewers: 1.7 million versus 1.41 million last week. The premiere of docuseries Mysteries Decoded on The CW didn't make much of a dent, drawing a 0.1 in the 18-49 demo and about 480,000 viewers. Pandora is also at 0.1. CBS aired repeats in primetime.

NBC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating, holding a 33 percent edge over ABC's 0.9. CBS came in third at 0.5, and Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.4. Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.1.

