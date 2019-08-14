8:40am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Holds Off 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Bachelor in Paradise narrowed the demographic gap with America's Got Talent in Tuesday's ratings, but the NBC mainstay remained on top in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.
AGT slipped a little with its first live performance show of the season, recording a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just above 9 million viewers, versus 1.5 and 9.65 million last week. It was far and away the night's most-watched show, however, and maintained its hold on the 18-49 lead. Bring the Funny also declined, tying its season low in adults 18-49 at 0.7.
Bachelor in Paradise matched last week's 1.1, coming a little bit closer to America's Got Talent (trailing by 0.3 versus 0.4 a week ago). The ABC series also topped the night among adults 18-34.
First Responders Live was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.4 in its second Tuesday airing but improved week to week in total viewers: 1.7 million versus 1.41 million last week. The premiere of docuseries Mysteries Decoded on The CW didn't make much of a dent, drawing a 0.1 in the 18-49 demo and about 480,000 viewers. Pandora is also at 0.1. CBS aired repeats in primetime.
NBC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating, holding a 33 percent edge over ABC's 0.9. CBS came in third at 0.5, and Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.4. Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.1.
