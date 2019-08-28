TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent,' 'Bachelor in Paradise' Dip

Tuesday's top two shows both lose a bit of audience from last week as NBC remains on top of the nightly race.

NBC and America's Got Talent declined some Tuesday, but they were able to keep hold of their No. 1 spots in the ratings, thanks in part to ABC's Bachelor in Paradise also declining.

America's Got Talent scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers, down from 1.6 and 9.42 million a week ago (which was a four-week high). Bring the Funny held steady in adults 18-49 at 0.7, and its 3.71 million viewers is currently up a bit on last week, pending adjustments in the final ratings.

Bachelor in Paradise recorded a season-low 1.0 in adults 18-49, and its 3.89 million viewers was its second-smallest total audience of the summer. The show's Tuesday episodes are running about even with last season's, while Monday editions are up slightly.

Fox's First Responders Live matched last week's 0.3 (thereby tying its season low) in adults 18-49 and 1.46 million viewers. On The CW, Mysteries Decoded ticked up to 0.2 and Pandora was steady at 0.2. CBS aired reruns all night.

NBC averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, beating out the 0.8 for second-place ABC. CBS' repeats averaged 0.5, and Telemundo drew a 0.4. Fox and Univision each came in at 0.3 and The CW at 0.2.

