TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent,' 'Bring the Funny' Rebound

The two NBC shows recover from last week's lows and give the network an across-the-board win Tuesday.

A week after hitting season lows, America's Got Talent and Bring the Funny bounced back in the ratings and led NBC to an across-the-board victory Tuesday night. Bachelor in Paradise also gave ABC a nice upgrade in its Tuesday debut.

America's Got Talent scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, up from 1.2 a week ago, and grew by almost 1.6 million viewers to 9.53 million. Bring the Funny's 0.9 in the 18-49 demo was also up two-tenths of a point, and its 4.5 million viewers topped last week's show by almost a million.

Bachelor in Paradise drew a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic and 3.57 million viewers. That's slightly below last season's Tuesday premiere (1.1, 3.8 million) but well above the comedy reruns ABC has been airing from 8 to 10 p.m. in the summer.

CBS' Love Island was steady at 0.4 in adults 18-49 for its next-to-last episode. The season finale of Blood & Treasure came in at 0.3, even with last week and tying a season low.

Fox aired new episodes of Spin the Wheel and First Responders Live, both of which earned 0.4s in the 18-49 demo. The season finale of The 100 (0.2) and Pandora (0.1) were both steady on The CW.

NBC easily led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating, half a point better than ABC's 0.8. Fox and Telemundo each averaged 0.4, CBS and Univision, 0.3 each, and The CW, 0.1.

