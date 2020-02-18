TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent: Champions' Finale Scores 6-Week High

'The Bachelor' also grabs its biggest total audience of the season on ABC, and '911: Lone Star' rises on Fox.

The finale of America's Got Talent: The Champions on NBC on Monday pulled in its best ratings since the season premiere, and also helped Manifest to its best viewer tally in six weeks. ABC's The Bachelor recorded a season high in viewers, and 911: Lone Star drew its biggest Monday audience so far on Fox.

AGT: The Champions drew a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.57 million viewers, the best for the show since its Jan. 6 premiere (1.3, 8.06 million). It was the most-watched network show Monday nights for all seven weeks of its run. At 10 p.m., Manifest ticked up in adults 18-49 (0.7) and had its largest same-day viewership (3.79 million) since its season premiere, also on Jan. 6.

The Bachelor's 6.54 million viewers are a same-day season high for the show; it was steady in adults 18-49 at 1.8. The Good Doctor matched last week's 0.9 in the 18-49 demo but came down a bit in viewers to 5.2 million (a figure that will nearly double with a week of delayed viewing).

On Fox, 911: Lone Star delivered its best Monday viewership with 6.69 million viewers and second-best 18-49 number at 1.2 (behind the 1.3 for the Feb. 3 episode). Prodigal Son had its largest initial audience (3.58 million) since early October while holding steady at 0.7 in the demo.

CBS' comedies The Neighborhood (6.44 million viewers, 0.9 in adults 18-49) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.06 million, 0.7) were even with last week's numbers. Dramas All Rise (5.32 million, 0.6) and Bull (6.23 million, 0.6) came down a little in both measures. The CW's All American was also steady in adults 18-49 with 0.3; a Black Lightning repeat aired at 9 p.m.

ABC led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.5 rating, half a point better than NBC's 1.0. Fox came in third with 0.9. CBS averaged 0.7, followed by Univision with 0.5 and Telemundo with 0.3. The CW trailed with a 0.2.

