TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Slips to Season Lows

NBC coasted to a ratings win in primetime on Tuesday, despite flagship show America's Got Talent falling to season lows. World of Dance also came down a little among adults 18-49, and ABC got modest returns from a 20/20 special.

A remotely shot edition of America's Got Talent earned a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.57 million viewers, both of which are season lows. It came down from 1.2 in the demo and 8.44 million viewers for its last airing two weeks ago, and despite the lows still held commanding advantages in both measures.

World of Dance, meanwhile, declined a tenth of a point in adults 18-49 to 0.7 but was about even in viewers (3.96 million) with its previous airing.

At ABC, the 20/20 special The Last Defense: Julius Jones drew 2.58 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49. What Would You Do? followed with 2.64 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo, on par with last week. The CW's Stargirl was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.2 but recorded a season low 846,000 total viewers.

NBC's 1.0 average among adults 18-49 led primetime by a sizable margin. CBS and Univision tied for second at 0.5, just ahead of ABC's 0.4. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

