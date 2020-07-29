TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Stumbles With Remote Judges' Cuts

America's Got Talent fell to season lows in the ratings for the second straight outing, although the NBC staple remained Tuesday's No. 1 show across the board. ABC, meanwhile, got decent numbers from a night of news programming, including a 20/20 tribute to Regis Philbin.

The judges' cut episode of America's Got Talent — with acts performing remotely and the four judges watching on a set designed to look like a drive-in theater — drew a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.06 million viewers, down from previous same-day season lows of 1.1 and 7.63 million viewers on July 15 (a clip show aired last week). On the plus side for NBC, World of Dance rebounded some from last week's season lows to score a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 3.73 million viewers.

ABC's look back at the life and career of Regis Philbin, who died Friday, drew 3.71 million viewers and a 0.5 in adults 18-49. A second 20/20 special on the coronavirus pandemic at 9 p.m. delivered 3.74 million viewers and a 0.6 in adults 18-49, and What Would You Do? followed with season highs of 3.04 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo.

Stargirl was steady for The CW with a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo and 754,000 viewers. The on-air premiere of former CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story posted a 0.1 in the demo and 456,000 viewers.

NBC comfortably led primetime among adults 18-49 with a 0.9 average. ABC and Univision tied for second at 0.5. CBS averaged 0.4 with a night of reruns, followed by Telemundo (0.3), Fox (0.2) and The CW (0.1).

