TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Edges Past 'Big Brother'

'Songland' scores its best numbers since moving to Wednesday nights, and 'BH90210' declines a little.

America's Got Talent posted its best Wednesday ratings of the season, moving in front of Big Brother in adults 18-49 for the first time in their four weeks airing head to head. Songland also scored its best numbers since moving to Wednesdays four weeks ago.

The AGT results show it ticked up to a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, a high for the show's Wednesday edition this season (the previous three installments all drew series-low 1.1s) and the first time it has topped Big Brother head to head. Its 8.38 million viewers were also the best for the Wednesday show this summer.

Songland's 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers were the best marks for the show since June 25, a span of five episodes. Hollywood Game Night was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.4 but improved its total audience (2.19 million) for the second straight week.

CBS' Big Brother matched last week's 1.1 in the 18-49 demo and edged up in viewers to 4.4 million (versus 4.27 million a week ago).

At Fox, Masterchef held steady at 0.8 in the demo, but BH90210 declined a little to 0.6. The show has fallen each week since its premiere. Bulletproof scored a 0.2 and Hypnotize Me a 0.1 on The CW.

NBC topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating, beating out the 0.7 for Fox and 0.6 for CBS. ABC (which aired reruns in primetime), Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4, and The CW averaged 0.2.

