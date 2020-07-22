TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Clip Show Stays in Front

NBC continues to lead Tuesday's broadcast ratings opposite a slew of reruns on the other big four networks.

America's Got Talent aired a clip show Tuesday, and its ratings were predictably down from original episodes. It still, however, led the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 in primetime and kept the network's winning streak on the night alive.

AGT delivered a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, best on the broadcast networks in primetime and 5.06 million viewers. With a smaller than usual lead-in, World of Dance slipped to season lows of 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 3.31 million viewers.

Just two other original shows aired on the English-language broadcast networks Tuesday night, and both were down week to week. ABC's What Would You Do? posted a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 2.33 million viewers, down from 0.4 and 2.68 million last week. At The CW, Stargirl fell to season lows of 0.1 in the demo and 786,000 viewers.

A rerun of NCIS on CBS was the most watched program in primetime with 5.39 million viewers.

NBC led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 0.6, a tenth of a point ahead of Univision's 0.5. CBS finished third with a 0.4, followed by ABC and Telemundo, who tied at 0.3. Fox averaged 0.2, and The CW came in at 0.1.

