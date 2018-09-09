This Week in TV: 'American Horror Story,' 'The First' and More Season and Series Premieres

The Hollywood Reporter highlights the must-see new and returning shows for the week of Sept. 10.

As the broadcast networks begin winding down their summer shows in the week of Sept. 10, there's nothing new debuting, but a handful of finales air during the week. It's also a huge week for streaming services, with Amazon, Hulu and Netflix all releasing new shows.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but THR can point the way to some worthy options. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Finale: American Ninja Warrior wraps up its season on NBC with a two-hour final episode at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. The season's top competitors are vying for a $1 million prize.

Three more finales: So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m. Monday, Fox); World of Dance (9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, NBC); Take Two (10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, ABC).

On cable …

Returning: The eighth season of American Horror Story, subtitled Apocalypse (10 p.m. Wednesday, FX), will make explicit the implicit connections between its first (Murder House) and fourth (Coven) cycles. It includes the return of Murder House stars Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott alongside series veterans Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd and more.

Two more returnees: Monday Night Football (7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 PT Monday, ESPN); The Circus (8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Showtime).

New: After a slew of debuts the previous week, this one is light on new cable shows. Of note: docuseries Warriors of Liberty City (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz) chronicles a youth football team in Miami overseen by Luther Campbell of 2 Live Crew fame; American Junkie (10 p.m. Wednesday, Viceland), about the opioid crisis; and true-crime shows To Catch a Killer (10 p.m. Thursday) and In Plain Sight (10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14), both on ID.

On streaming …

New: Hulu's The First carries a high pedigree: It's created by Beau Willimon (House of Cards) and stars Sean Penn in his first regular series role. The story of the first manned space mission to Mars also stars Natascha McElhone, James Ransone, Oded Fehr, LisaGay Hamilton and Hannah Ware. All eight episodes are available Friday.

Two more newcomers: Amazon's comedy Forever, starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a married couple in a rut (Friday); and Netflix's latest stab at a weekly talk show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Friday).

Returning: Everyone's favorite depressed, self-sabotaging equine actor returns with season five of BoJack Horseman on Netflix. BoJack (Will Arnett) finds himself back in front of the camera in the new season, but his myriad issues remain. It debuts Friday.

Two more returnees: Season two of American Vandal (Friday, Netflix) sends its teen documentarians to investigate a much more malevolent prank at a different school; the Hill Gang goes to Spain in season two of Snatch (Thursday, Crackle).

In case you missed it …

Based on the online comic 7723, Next Gen tells the story of a lonely girl who befriends a robot and the bond they develop. Oh, and they might help save the world. The voice cast includes John Krasinski, Charlyne Yi, Constance Wu, Jason Sudeikis, David Cross and Michael Pena. It's streaming on Netflix.