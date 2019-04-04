Alec Baldwin on How Much Longer He'll Play Trump on 'SNL': "I Just Don't Know"

The actor said he does his "world-famous, mediocre Trump impression" brash because he appears in the cold opening of the show, which is when the "fuse is lit" for the rest of the program.

Alec Baldwin is not sure how much longer he will be playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The actor on Wednesday stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and talked a little about his future with guest spots on the NBC sketch series. Baldwin has been playing the president for multiple seasons now, taking over the character from Darrell Hammond.

Fallon asked how much longer Baldwin planned on being a part of the show as Trump, to which he responded, "I don't know. I just don't know. I am doing it now. We do it about once a month."

Baldwin explained that he is close with executive producer Lorne Michaels and takes the call when he is asked to come down to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza.

"You get sucked in," he said. "They keep pulling me back in," the actor added, referencing Godfather: Part III.

Baldwin said he does his "world-famous, mediocre Trump impression" loud and brash because the character appears in the cold opening of the show, which is when the "fuse is lit" for the rest of the program.

The actual Trump, on numerous occasions, has taken to social media to complain about the impression and attempted to threaten the show if Baldwin persists. Neither Michaels nor Baldwin have ever expressed any care over the threats and complaining.

Watch the full interview below:

