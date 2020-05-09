Alec Baldwin's Trump Speaks to Class of 2020 in 'SNL' Finale Cold Open

Saturday Night Live closed out its season on May 9. Following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the show aired episodes recorded by its cast members at home for its last few weeks.

The season finale opened with a Zoom sketch of a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, with Alec Baldwin making a surprise return as Donald Trump.

Most students of St. Mary Magdalene by the Expressway High School were mostly unenthusiastic over Trump being a special guestspeaker.

"Don’t you hate when these elite medical experts tell you what to do?" Baldwin’s Trump joked with the students before taking a sip of Clorox.

While speaking to the class of 2020, Baldwin's Trump offered a few nuggets of advice. "I started as the son of a simple wealth slumlord and then became the president," he said. "Live every day like it’s your last, because we’re gonna let this virus run wild."

Previously, the at-home episodes of the show have featured Brad Pitt as Anthony Fauci as well as other guest stars like Paul Rudd and Adam Sandler.

After the cold open, host Kristen Wiig took over as the finale's surprise guest host.