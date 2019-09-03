Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser and More Join Alec Baldwin Roast

Caroline Rhea and Adam Carolla will also take turns ripping into the actor for the Comedy Central event.

The dais has been filled out for the upcoming Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.

It was announced Tuesday that Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Caroline Rhea and Adam Carolla would be among those letting the iconic film and TV actor have it for what has become an annual event for the network. Last year, Bruce Willis was in the hot seat.

Roasters already announced include (Saturday Night Live pal) Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris Redd and, of course, Jeff Ross.

Sean Hayes will serve as Roast Master.

Baldwin previously told The Hollywood Reporter the decision to be verbally slapped around was made to help out a dear friend.

"The people at Comedy Central very kindly agreed to match me $500,000 for Tony Bennett’s Exploring the Arts foundation, which funds his Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School," Baldwin told THR. "When this opportunity came to come up with a million bucks for them with Comedy Central, that was really the real impetus behind this. I think it’s a question if I am even going to be alive when it’s over."

The Baldwin Roast will tape Saturday night at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles and will air Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.