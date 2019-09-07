Trump, Epstein and Woody Allen Jokes Aplenty at Alec Baldwin Roast

Caitlyn Jenner gave as good as she got, but was the target for numerous jokes about her transition.

Alec Baldwin was in the hot seat Saturday night at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles for the latest Comedy Central roast —and as per usual, it was brutal.

Numerous digs were taken at the actor for his behavior and temper through the years but mixed in among those quips were jokes about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

NBA star Blake Griffin joked Baldwin was the "only guy kicked off Epstein's island."

He also worked in a shot at Kevin Spacey, joking that when the two actors did Glengarry Glen Ross together, Baldwin should have told the disgraced actor "ABC doesn't mean always blow children."

Adam Carolla joked that Baldwin's best friend could not make the roast because "he hung himself in a New York prison cell," again referencing Epstein.

Robert De Niro took multiple shots at Trump, saying Baldwin "fucking nails" playing the president on Saturday Night Live.

De Niro also had a Woody Allen joke. “Alec and Woody Allen have a lot in common, except Alec only screamed at his daughter, and Woody, well...” De Niro said.

“I can’t believe you’re here,” Roast Master Sean Hayes told her. “Wow, you’ve got balls, girl.”

Nikki Glaser also targeted Jenner.

“You’re a Republican, I don’t know why,” she said. “You’ve already gained control over a woman’s body.”

De Niro said to Jenner, “There’s something different about you, but I can’t put my finger in it.”

Jenner fired back in her set and got some of the biggest laughs for the night.

“Take a good look kids. This is what happens when you eat your Wheaties every morning," she said.

She also had a message to anyone who does not support the Trans community. “You can suck my dick… if you can find it!” she said.

The roast will air Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.