Alec Baldwin Will be Comedy Central's Next Roast Victim

Alec Baldwin is about to be in the hot seat.

Comedy Central on Wednesday announced the actor would be the next honoree for what has become the network's annual roast.

The Baldwin roast will tape in New York this summer and air on a date to be determined, according to Comedy Central.

"Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting Saturday Night Live 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese,” Baldwin said in the Comedy Central announcement.

Last year, Bruce Willis was the roastee.

Past stars roasted include Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump and William Shatner.