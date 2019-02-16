Alec Baldwin's Trump Declares National Emergency in 'SNL' Cold Open: "Wall Works. Wall Makes Safe"

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live for the Feb. 16 cold open, which played on President Trump’s recent declaration of a national emergency regarding border security.

“First, I’d like to blow my own horn a little bit. I had a great health exam,” Baldwin’s Trump said, adding that he still stands “at six foot seven.”

He then focused mainly on talking about building a border wall: “We need wall,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into this country.”

“Wall works,” he went on to say. “Wall makes safe.”

He also fielded questions from journalists, skipping over an NBC correspondent because of his distaste for the network. However, he did give a shoutout to ABC for the television show Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. When asked about tariffs in China, he replied: “You’re asking the wrong guy, because I freaking love tariffs. Not as much as wall, but I do love them.” He also tried to use “chain migration” as a scare tactic to continue advocating for wall.

“You can all see why I have to fake this national emergency,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “I have to because I want to.” Baldwin also worked in a line about it being his personal nightmare having to play President Trump for so long.