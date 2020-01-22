'Alex Cross' Drama Based on James Patterson Books in the Works at Amazon

The streamer is teaming with its 'Jack Ryan' partners Paramount TV Studios and Skydance TV on the project.

Amazon is developing another TV project based on a best-selling series of books.

The streamer is teaming with Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television for a drama based on James Patterson's Alex Cross novels. The character is featured in 29 books and over the course of the series works as a detective, FBI agent and psychologist in Washington.

Patterson and producing partner Bill Robinson will serve as executive producers on the project; a writer hasn't been hired yet. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also exec produce.

Patterson's Alex Cross books have been adapted into three films: 1997's Kiss the Girls and 2001's Along Came a Spider starred Morgan Freeman as Cross, while Tyler Perry played the character in 2012's Alex Cross.

Amazon Studios, Paramount TV Studios and Skydance produce Jack Ryan, based on the Tom Clancy character, for Amazon's Prime Video. The trio are also behind Jack Reacher, based on Lee Child's novels, which recently scored a series order from Prime Video.

The retail giant, which began as an online bookseller, has made literary adaptations a key component of its Prime Video offerings. The streamer's longest-running series, Bosch, is based on novels by Michael Connelly, and it is in production on a mega-budgeted Lord of the Rings adaptation. Other Amazon series based on books include The Man in the High Castle, The Boys, Mozart in the Jungle and the upcoming Wheel of Time and Daisy Jones and the Six.

James Patterson Entertainment also has a deal with Imagine Entertainment to develop five of the author's books for kids as film, TV and digital projects, and a separate first-look pact with CBS TV Studios. Patterson's book with former President Bill Clinton, The President Is Missing, is in development at Showtime.

Variety first reported the news.