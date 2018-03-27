Alex Gibney to Adapt Tiger Woods Biography as TV Docuseries

Alex Gibney has set his sights on Tiger Woods for his next TV project.

Ahead of Tuesday's publication of the biography Tiger Woods, Gibney and his Jigsaw Productions have signed on to adapt authors Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian's book as a docuseries. A network is not yet attached.

New York Times best-selling author Benedict and Emmy-winning investigative journalist Keteyian will executive produce the docuseries alongside Gibney. The project will showcase the authors' three years of reporting, during which they conducted more than 400 interviews and on top of in-depth research of Woods' life, uncovering intimate and unexpected details of his past. Tiger Woods is the first biography to create a comprehensive account of the golfer's history.

Gibney will use the book as a foundation to portray Woods' early years as an introverted child prodigy, his meteoric rise as a mixed-race golfer, nearly 20 years of dominating national titles and his struggle with the demands of fame, media attention and family.

The Woods docuseries marks the latest TV venture for Gibney, whose credits include the Hulu drama The Looming Tower, based on the book of the same name by Lawrence Wright, and HBO's three-time Emmy-winning documentary film Going Clear (also based on a book by Wright). His credits also include the Oscar-nominated film Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Oscar winner Taxi to the Dark Side. Gibney most recently executive produced Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind and Magnolia's Wall Street documentary The China Hustle, due in theaters Friday.

Benedict is a special features writer for Sports Illustrated and author of more than 15 books, including an autobiography about Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. Keteyian is a CBS News correspondent and contributor to 60 Minutes. He has written 11 books, including The System, an inside look at college football, which he co-wrote with Benedict.

Jigsaw's credits include the six-part Netflix docuseries Dirty Money, CNN's Death Row Stories and Zero Days.

Gibney is repped by UTA, which will handle the sale of the docuseries in partnership with InkWell. The authors are repped by InkWell and UTA. Simon & Schuster will publish the biography domestically.