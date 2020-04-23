Alex Rodriguez Says Wedding to Jennifer Lopez "on Pause" Amid Pandemic

The late-night host welcomed the baseball legend to 'The Tonight Show' Thursday night, where they took on the 'Hot Ones' challenge with Sean Evans.

Jimmy Fallon welcomed Alex Rodriguez to his Tonight Show Thursday night where the pair caught up on how quarantined life has been going, the status of Rodriguez and fiancé Jennifer Lopez's wedding and how Lopez's One World: Together At Home performance came together.

After Fallon mentioned that he assumed Rodriguez and Lopez were to marry this summer, the baseball legend admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has ultimately affected their wedding plans. The pair got engaged last March.

"We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause," Rodriguez explained, adding that they are simply seeing "where the world takes us." "We just want to make sure we think safety first to make sure all the little ones are all in a good place," he said.

Rodriguez then took a moment to celebrate Lopez for delivering a powerful rendition of Barbra Streisand's "People" during the One World: Together at Home special. Lopez performed the set via livestream from her and Rodriguez's backyard.

"It was a family effort," Rodriguez said of how her performance came together. Though on hand to help film, Rodriguez admitted that he couldn't take credit for how well the filmed performance turned out. "Our kids are much better at the arts and the camera angles," he said. "I never thought our backyard would convert into a concert hall."

After her performance, Rodriguez said Lopez received a text from Streisand, which led the singer to be giddy. "I felt like Jennifer turned into her daughter Emmy as a 12-year-old. She was so excited. She got red in the cheeks," Rodriguez recalled.

As for what he's doing in his spare time, Rodriguez said he's "probably watched 20-25 games of the classics on the MLB Network" and has been watching the Last Dance ESPN docs-series.

Later in the show, Fallon enlisted host Sean Evans once again to help challenge Rodriguez with the infamous "Hot Ones" challenge. The game, based on the popular YouTube game series, features players eating hot chicken wings and answering personal questions about themselves. The wings become progressively hotter throughout the game.

"This will just be another bonding experience," Fallon joked to Rodriguez, who was taking on the challenge for the first time.