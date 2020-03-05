Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises Elizabeth Warren for "Historic Candidacy"

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday night where she was quick to praise Elizabeth Warren and explain why she's endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

Speaking to the late night host about Warren ending her presidential run, Ocasio-Cortez commended Warren for having a "historic candidacy."

"She's a champion and I think that she ran an absolutely stunning, incredible race," Ocasio-Cortez told Meyers of Warren. Further addressing the 2020 election, Ocasio-Cortez explained why she's endorsing Sanders for president.

It was four years ago that Ocasio-Cortez said she was volunteering at a Sanders rally in the South Bronx. It was during that time that she realized how inclusive Sanders was. "To have a candidate that really saw our community was really impactful," she said of Sanders. Ocasio-Cortez said to now be in Congress as Sanders runs for president marks a "full circle" moment for her.

With tensions brewing between Sanders and Joe Biden supporters, with many questioning whether they could vote for the other Democratic candidate, Ocasio-Cortez called the disagreements concerning. "I've said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is. I think it's a two way street ... I've been concerned by some folks saying they won't support him [Sanders]," she said.

Regardless of who Democrats vote for, Ocasio-Cortez emphasized that the only important thing is to "make sure that we defeat Donald Trump at the poll." She encouraged a stronger "turnout of young people" to vote because they "will have a huge determination in our future as a country." "You get what you fight for and you get what you vote for."

Apart from the election, Ocasio-Cortez also shared how she's handling the Coronavirus anxiety. "It can be overwhelming. I'm trying to make sure I'm practicing good hygiene." Though the House voted to approve an $8 billion dollar bill for Coronavirus aid, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her disappointment in Trump's decision to have Vice President Mike Pence be in charge of the Coronavirus task force.

"I think that we should have a person who believes in science in charge. Ideally what we have is a person who believes in universal health care and paid sick leave and an agenda that actually can help prevent the transmission of disease," she explained.

Trump declared last week that the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the coronavirus threat brings. "We're very, very ready for this, for anything," even if it's "a breakout of larger proportions," Trump told a news conference of the government's preparation should the virus worsen.