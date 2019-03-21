Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Fox News' "Obsession" With Her

The Democratic representative also responded to Mike Huckabee's earlier comment on 'Fox & Friends' that she was potentially a "Manchurian Candidate": "I am not a Manchurian Candidate, but I do have an amazing staff," she said.

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday night, she spent almost as much time questioning what she called Fox News' "lunacy" and "obsession" with her as she did the Green New Deal.

Meyers kicked off the appearance of the youngest-ever female member of the House by asking her about her questions in Congressional panels, and why they gained so much attention. "Exactly a year ago, I was working in a restaurant, I was bartending, and I think that proximity, just being a real working person in the halls of Congress is such a jarring difference from who has historically been there that it really helps," she responded.

When asked about the abilities of colleagues to ask questions during those same panels, Ocasio-Cortez answered, "Especially with my Republican colleagues, they say things, and I'm like, 'What does that have to do with what we're talking about?'"

Meyers then took the opportunity to address a news item from that day: On Thursday morning, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee told Fox and Friends that he thought "somebody's writing [Ocasio-Cortez's] questions." Huckabee told the morning show, "There have been some allegations she was almost like the Manchurian Candidate; recruited, prepared. I don’t know!” show.

Meyers asked Ocasio-Cortez why she thought the conservative network continued to cover her so frequently. "I mean, it's weird, why are so many grown men obsessed with this 29-year-old?" she said. "But I think it's really funny."

Addressing the "Manchurian Candidate" remark in particular, she said, "I am not a Manchurian Candidate, but I do have an amazing staff." The representative was quick to mention that all of her staff is paid at least $52,000 a year, such that everyone has been able to quit their second jobs.

When asked whether Fox News' coverage affects her relationships across the aisle, Ocasio-Cortez responded, "It is funny because one of the side effects of this Fox News lunacy is that other actual members of Congress believe it and see it uncritically."

One Republican, she said, once asked her if she got $10 million on Netflix for Rachel Lears’ documentary Knock Down the House, which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. She says she asked herself of the politician, "What else do you not know? This is concerning!"

Ocasio- Cortez first headlines after her stunning Democratic primary upset — she was sworn in as the youngest woman ever to be elected in the House — which led to a transition into becoming an influential political leader due to her Twitter interactions and fearless demeanor.

In her Hollywood Reporter cover story, Ocasio-Cortez explained that she is unfazed by the political "hysteria" surrounding her: "I always expected to be treated differently or less. The extent and the degree to it is actually pretty mind-boggling to me," she explained. “When it comes to these alt-right dudebros, I think it’s hysteria. It’s the fear of, ‘We may not be in charge much longer,' in terms of just blanket homogeneous representation. Like, oh my God, what happens if white dudes aren’t in control of Congress?"