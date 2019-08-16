Alexis Martin Woodall Promoted to President of Ryan Murphy Productions

Ryan Murphy's Netflix-based company has a new president.

Alexis Martin Woodall, who has worked for the prolific producer since 2003, has been tapped to serve as president of the production company, effective immediately.

In her new role, Woodall will manage Murphy's production company and remain a hands-on exec producer on all of the company's TV productions and a producer on all of his films.



"Alexis is brazen, sharp and incisive — qualities that have been instrumental in helping shape my productions, from Nip/Tuck and Glee to American Crime Story to Pose," Murphy said. "Alexis and I have worked together for nearly two decades, and I've watched her navigate numerous roles in my company, managing every project, every heartbeat of storytelling with style and aplomb. She is a true creative force, one of the secret ingredients tantamount to my works. We have many more stories to tell, and I am grateful to have Alexis at the helm of my company."



Murphy's production company has been without a formal president for the past few years. Dante Di Loreto previously held that position before departing a few years ago.

Woodall started her career as a production assistant on Murphy's FX hit Nip/Tuck and rose through the ranks, becoming a producer on the plastic surgery drama in its final season. She held that same role on Murphy's Glee, American Horror Story and American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson as well as his Emmy-winning TV movie, The Normal Heart. She was promoted to exec producer in 2015 and has served in that capacity on Pose, Feud, American Crime Story: Versace, Scream Queens, American Horror Story, 911 and the latter's upcoming spinoff, Lone Star. She currently exec produces all of Murphy's Netflix titles — The Politician, Ratched and Hollywood — as well as FX's recently announced American Crime Story: Impeachment. On top of all that, she produces Netflix's film adaptations of Broadway plays The Boys in the Band and The Prom. Her work has earned three Emmys and a pair of Golden Globes.

"It is an honor to lead this company alongside my mentor and friend," Woodall said. "Ryan's incomparable talent and uncompromising vision has built an empire that I’m fortunate to have been a part of for more than 16 years. During our collaboration, we have shaped nearly 500 hours of television together, which has enabled me to work alongside the best in the business. I am proud to continue producing stories that matter, and I am grateful to have Ryan's trust to take Ryan Murphy Television into a new era at Netflix."



Woodall is repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan.