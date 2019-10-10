Alfonso Cuaron Inks Apple TV Overall Deal

The 'Roma' writer, director and producer will create new series for the tech giant.

Alfonso Cuarón is pushing into television.

Following a competitive process with multiple outlets bidding, the Roma writer, director and producer has signed an overall deal with Apple. Under the terms of the multiple-year pact, Cuarón will create and develop new television projects exclusively for Apple's forthcoming TV+.



Cuarón will also maintain his nonexclusive deal with Anonymous Content and will partner with them on select projects while also continuing to produce other projects with different collaborators.

Cuarón's longtime producing partner, Gabriela Rodriguez, will oversee day-to-day operations at Cuarón's London-based company, Esperanto Filmoj.

The deal could be considered a big win for Apple — especially after Cuarón delivered a hit for Netflix in the form of feature Roma, which was nominated for multiple Oscars, including best picture.

The Gravity, Children of Men and Harry Potter grad becomes the latest A-lister to sign a content deal with Apple and joins the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Sesame Workshop, Peanuts and such producers as Kerry Ehrin, Justin Lin and Jason Katims.



Cuarón is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.

Apple TV+ launches Nov. 1 with originals The Morning Show, See, Dickinson and For All Mankind.