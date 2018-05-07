Ali Wong Joins Tiffany Haddish in Netflix Animated Series 'Tuca & Bertie'

The 'Baby Cobra' stand-up star will voice one of the lead characters in the series from the team behind 'BoJack Horseman.'

Ali Wong is teaming up with Tiffany Haddish.

The comedian, who broke out on Netflix with her stand-up special Baby Cobra in 2016, is joining Netflix's animated comedy series Tuca and Bertie. Haddish had already been set to voice Tuca, and now Wong is stepping in to voice the other lead character, Bertie.

The project comes from the team behind BoJack Horseman and revolves around the friendship between two 30-year-old bird-women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca (Haddish), a cocky,care-free toucan, and Bertie (Wong), an anxious, day-dreaming songbird.

The streaming giant first announced the 10-episode, straight-to-series comedy in February. Lisa Hanawalt created the series and executive produces alongside Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish and Wong. The series hails from Michael Eisner's Tornante Co, with the animation being done by Shadowmachine.

Tuca and Bertie will be Netflix's latest animated series, joining current series BoJack Horseman, F Is for Family, Castlevania and Big Mouth. The streamer has been beefing up its animated offerings of late and is expected to continue to do so, according to sources.

Tuca and Bertie is stand-up Wong's fourth project with Netflix. In addition to Baby Cobra, Wong's second special, Hard Knock Wife, debuts on the streaming service this Mother's Day, May 13. The former Fresh Off the Boat writer is also slated to star alongside Randall Park in a romantic comedy film for the platform, to be directed by Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan. Elsewhere, Wong appears on ABC comedy American Housewife.