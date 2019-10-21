Alia Shawkat Joins Jeff Bridges CIA Drama at FX

The 'Arrested Development' and 'Search Party' star will play a government agent in 'The Old Man.'

FX's pilot The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, has added Alia Shawkat to its cast.

The Arrested Development and Search Party star will star opposite Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman in the drama, which features Bridges — in his first regular TV role — as a former CIA agent drawn back into the spy world.

Shawkat will play Angela, a rising star in the FBI and protégé to Deputy Director Harold Harper (Lithgow). Assigned to the pursuit of fugitive Dan Chase (Bridges), Angela is swept up in a world of buried secrets and hidden agendas that will test her relationship with Harper.

Based on a novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man stars Bridges in his first series-regular role as Dan Chase, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since. When an assassin finds and tries to kill Chase, the former operative learns that to ensure his future, he must reconcile his past.

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine are writing The Old Man, as well as executive producing with Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Bridges, David Schiff and pilot director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home). The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

Shawkat is coming off Netflix's Living With Yourself, starring Paul Rudd, and the Transparent finale, after having recurred on the Amazon series. Search Party, meanwhile, is being revived at HBO Max for two more seasons after airing on TBS in 2016 and '17.

Shawkat is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.