Former and Future Grammy Hosts James Corden and Alicia Keys Duet in "Shallow" Parody

The duo took on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's award-winning hit from 'A Star Is Born' for a song about Keys' upcoming emcee gig.

Ally and Jackson Maine would be proud.

On Wednesday night, Alicia Keys and James Corden performed a parody of "Shallow" — the Grammy-nominated duet from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's film A Star Is Born — called "A Grammy Host Is Born." During their live rendition, which took place on The Late Late Show, former Grammys host Corden offered advice to Keys about her upcoming gig as host of this year's music awards ceremony.

"Tell me something, Keys, I hear you’re set to host this year’s Grammys," Corden sang to Keys as she played the piano. Replied the singer, "Didn’t you host it twice? Maybe you could give me some advice."

That's when Corden — still singing — responded, "Comfy shoes." He jokingly added, "After four hours, you'll find yourself drinking cheap booze / Stealing from gift bags, a candle for free."

He also told Keys, "Try not to be scared / Act like you've been there," to which she responded, in an impressive belt, "You know I've won 15 times?"

Keys and Corden's performance comes nearly a month after it was announced that Keys would be hosting the Grammys. Keys revealed the news in a YouTube video, in which she is seen telling her family, friends and staff about the gig.

"Honestly, I'm really excited. I feel really good about it because I feel like it's the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back and lift people up, especially all the young women that are nominated," she said at the time, calling out the high number of female nominees this year. "Like, to me, it feels like sister vibes."

Keys was seemingly referencing the Recording Academy's newly adopted tone after the organization faced criticism last year for its lack of female Grammy nominees — particularly its strikingly uneven male-to-female ratio in major categories such as record of the year and artist of the year. More backlash ensued when Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy — who will step down this summer once his contract ends — said that female artists need to "step up" when asked about the gender disparity.

This year, women received better recognition with nods in top categories. Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy), Brandi Carlile (By the Way, I Forgive You), H.E.R. (H.E.R.), Janelle Monae (Dirty Computer) and Kacey Musgraves (Golden Hour) are all nominated for album of the year. (Lorde was the only female nominated for album of the year last year and wasn't invited to perform.)

The 2019 Grammys are set to air live Feb. 10 on CBS from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Watch Keys and Corden's "Shallow" parody in the video below.