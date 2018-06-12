Alicia Silverstone Still Has Donald Trump's Number in Her Phone

The 'American Woman' actress told Stephen Colbert that she met with the "very charming and very kind" real estate mogul 10 years ago to discuss putting solar panels on his buildings.

Alicia Silverstone is an actress, author and environmentalist, but one of her lesser-known jobs was as an eco advisor to Donald Trump.

“The date that it occurred on I believe was about 10 years ago or so,” said Silverstone while visiting The Late Show. “His name and number is in my phone still.” She added, “I’m very tempted to know if the number still works.”

“What had happened was, I was on one of the other talk shows in the daytime talking about solar panels and Silk milk, and they were doing this great thing and he said he was really interested, and we exchanged numbers so that we could continue this conversation about solar panels,” she explained.

“So I met with him,” she began before the audience broke out into laughter. “Right? I know.”

Silverstone said that she’s happy she met with Trump: “It was worth it to take the meeting, because if I could get him to have every building have solar panels on it, wouldn’t that we a great accomplishment? I’ll take one for the team.”

Once the audience began to applaud and host Stephen Colbert made a smug face, Silverstone said, “Not really. I’m just teasing. I didn’t do anything.”

“I sat down with him. We had a very lovely conversation. He was very charming and very kind, and we talked about it all,” she said. “He was very concerned about the financial aspect, and at that time they were quite expensive, and ultimately he did not choose to put solar panels on his buildings, as far as I know. Maybe he has.”

“That’s what happened with Donald and I,” she said. “That’s all that happened with Donald and I.”

“No one is saying anything else,” said Colbert. The actress added, “This audience is.” The studio members then continued to laugh along with Silverstone.

After talking about her latest role on American Woman, Colbert asked Silverstone if she has shown her son her 1995 film Clueless. “I wouldn’t have, because it’s not appropriate I don’t think,” she said.

“Really? It’s not that bad, other than the creepy thing with your stepbrother,” said Colbert about her character Cher’s relationship with her ex-stepbrother Josh, played by Paul Rudd. “It’s not that bad. You’re right,” she said.

She explained that she took her son to a showing of the film at the L.A. cemetery. “There were 4,000 people and this huge screen outdoors at night,” she said. “Very romantic. Laying down with pillows...he loved it.”

“The one thing he took away from it, aside from all the things that I was worried about, was he kept trying to French kiss me afterwards,” she said. “Which was very sweet.”

Colbert replied, “And you said, 'That’s not appropriate.'”

“I just had my mouth closed. That’s what I did. And I just giggled,” she said. “I mean like, it’s super sweet.”

After Colbert agreed that it was sweet, Silverstone asked, “Are you worried?” The host replied, “No. I’m moving on.”

The actress then clarified that it is no longer a common occurrence. “It’s fine. He’s not doing it anymore, but that’s what his takeaway was,” she said.

“Don’t take Donald Trump to see that movie,” responded Colbert.

