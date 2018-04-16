Aline Brosh McKenna, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Writer Team for Pop Pilot

Brosh McKenna and Sono Patel have co-written the half-hour comedy 'Arranged,' which also will serve as the former's first directing gig outside of her CW comedy.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna and one of the CW comedy's writers, Sono Patel, have partnered up for a pilot on Pop.

The cable net, a joint venture between CBS and Lionsgate, has ordered Arranged — a half-hour comedy about two best friends who find themselves in a marriage of convenience. Pop's efforts had been almost exclusively unscripted up until this point, but the network has made big pushes in the last year. It has premiered Hot Dates and Let's Get Physical and is also the stateside home of celebrated Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek.

Arranged, written by both Brosh McKenna and Patel, will double as Brosh McKenna's first directing gig outside of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The screenwriter, who also serves as showrunner on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, met Patel on the musical comedy where the latter started as a story editor and became a co-producer. It is being produced by CBS Television Studios, where Brosh McKenna has an overall deal.

In addition to Arranged, Patel is currently writing a movie with Stephen Schwartz for Dreamworks Animation.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was recently renewed for a fourth season, which the network has yet to confirm as the last — but the star and Brosh McKenna's co-creator, Rachel Bloom, tweeted as much the day the news came out.

Brosh McKenna is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Patel is with Verve and Circle of Confusion.