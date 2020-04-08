Alison Hoffman Upped to Head Starz Domestic Networks

Starz has promoted executive Alison Hoffman as president of its domestic networks operation.

Hoffman, who was previously the chief marketing officer for the premium cable outlet, will take on oversight of all domestic network operations, including marketing and promotion, product development, analytics, distribution and program operations.

"Alison is a proven and strategic leader in our organization whose talents lie in both the creative and analytical sides of the business," said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of the Lionsgate-owned Starz. "This new role will bring all of the domestic focused functions under one leader and allow her to exercise all of her strengths. She is a valued partner who has done a masterful job of building a multi-functional team that continues to drive the business forward, and I look forward to her continued leadership."

As chief marketing officer, Hoffman was one of the key executives involved in launching the Starz app and helped shepherd the company's streaming business to strong growth over the past year. She also helmed a brand strategy for Starz to position the outlet as a home for original programming with diverse talent catering to women. She had also taken on oversight of program operations in the past year.

Hoffman joined Starz in 2012 after serving as vp creative and brand strategy at AMC, where she worked on award-winning marketing campaigns for Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.