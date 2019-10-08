'All American' Extended at The CW After Record Premiere Ratings

The CW wants more All American in 2019-20.

The network has ordered three additional episodes of the second-year drama about a high school football player (Daniel Ezra). That brings the total for the season to 16, the same as its first year in 2018-19. The pickup comes on the heels of the show drawing its biggest audience to date for Monday's premiere.

The episode delivered 926,000 viewers, a 35 percent improvement over the 685,000 who watched the series debut a year ago. All American also posted gains among adults 18-49 (0.3, +0.1) and nearly doubled its 18-34 rating over last year to 0.3.

The CW can likely thank Netflix for some of All American's growth. As part the network's (soon to end) output deal with the streamer, season one of the show debuted on Netflix soon after its finale in March and thus has had six months for users to discover it. Riverdale got a similar second-season boost in fall 2017.

The series also stars Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Jalyn Hall and Chad Coleman.

All American comes from Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios in association with Berlanti Productions. Executive producers are Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris. The show is one of nine Berlanti-produced series set to air on The CW this season, along with Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale and spinoff Katy Keene and Supergirl.