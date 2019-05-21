'Defiant Ones' Director Sets Tupac Shakur Docuseries as Follow-Up

Allen Hughes has reached a deal with the estate of Tupac Shakur that will grant him full access to all of the late rap icon's recordings and writings — part of his plan to direct and executive produce a five-part docuseries on Shakur.

While there's not yet an outlet set for the project, this is the first time the Shakur Estate has offered its full cooperation on such an endeavor. Hughes, a prolific writer, director and producer, last helmed HBO's much-lauded docuseries The Defiant Ones, which chronicled the careers of and partnership between Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. It won a Grammy and also received five Emmy nominations.

Shakur was murdered in 1996 in Las Vegas at the age of 25. His brief but prolific career remains a point of public fascination, as he has sold 75 million records worldwide to date.



The deal grants the filmmakers access to recordings both released and unreleased, as well as Shakur's poetry and other writing.

Hughes will direct the as-yet untitled project, with Lasse Järvi and Charles D. King joining as executive producers. It will be produced under the Interscope Films and MACRO shingles.

Hughes is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson Teller.