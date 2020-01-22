Allison Brightman to Head Business Affairs at CBS TV Studios

The veteran executive moves up to lead the department following the departure of Dan Kupetz.

CBS Television Studios has promoted Allison Brightman to the top post in its business affairs and operations department.

Brightman, a 14-year veteran of the studio, moves up to executive vp business affairs and operations following the departure of Dan Kupetz for Disney's 20th Century Fox TV.

"Allison’s skill sets are extraordinary. She’s a natural leader and master negotiator with great relationships within and outside the company," said Deborah Barak, president business operations for CBS Entertainment, CBS TV Studios and CBS News. "She's the obvious choice, and we are delighted she accepted."

Added CBS Studios president David Stapf, "Allison has been a key member of our team for years. We have benefited greatly from her business acumen, strategic thinking and strong relationships with our talent as well as the community at large."

Brightman joined CBS TV Studios in 2006 as vp business affairs and was promoted to senior vp in 2012. She added streaming platform CBS All Access to her purview in 2017. Prior to joining CBS, she was senior legal counsel at HBO.

In her new position, Brightman will oversee all above-the-line deals for the studio's development and production of scripted shows. CBS TV Studios currently produces more than 75 series across 15 different platforms, including the majority of scripted shows on CBS, The CW's Nancy Drew, Dynasty and Walker (which recently earned a straight-to-series order) and CBS All Access' The Good Fight, The Stand and The Twilight Zone.