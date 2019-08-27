'Altered Carbon' Taps 'Power' Star Lela Loren for Season 2

Fresh off the Starz drama, Loren will appear in season two of Netflix's 'Altered Carbon' in the series regular role of Danica Harlan.

Lela Loren is using her Power to influence a brand-new television universe: Altered Carbon.

After her long run as Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdez on Power ended in dramatic fashion as of the Starz drama's final season premiere, Loren has already booked her next major series: Netflix's Altered Carbon, the science-fiction thriller returning to the streaming service for its second season in 2020.

Loren will star in season two of Altered Carbon as Danica Harlan, the charming and ambitious governor of planet Harlan's World. She has the support of the people, but keeps an uneasy grip on the political players who surround her. Loren has already completed production on her series regular role.

Based on the Richard K. Morgan novel of the same name, Altered Carbon takes place in a far future where humanity has achieved a form of immortality, thanks to technology that allows consciousness transfers from body to body. Joel Kinnaman starred in the first season as Takeshi Kovacs, a mercenary with a tragic past who is brought back into service following years on ice. In the final episode of the season, Kovacs ditched that body — or "sleeve," as it's known in Altered Carbon — and will next be seen bearing the likeness of another well-known actor: Anthony Mackie will wield the Takeshi Kovacs mantle just as he prepares to wield Captain America's shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for Disney+.

In addition to Loren and Mackie, Altered Carbon season two features Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Simone Missick as Trepp, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera and James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki. Additionally, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner are reprising their original season roles as Quellcrist Falconer and Poe, respectively.

Produced by Skydance Television for Netflix, Altered Carbon season two sees Alison Schapker operating as showrunner. Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis and James Middleton serve as executive producers for the series, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance. Loren is repped by The Gersh Agency and Inspire Entertainment.