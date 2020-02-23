This Week in TV: 'Altered Carbon,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'The Voice'

A revamped 'Little Big Shots' on NBC and AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' also make their debuts in the week of Feb. 24.

The never-ending stream of Peak TV takes a slight breather in the week of Feb. 24. After a deluge in the previous two weeks, only a relative handful of shows are set to debut this week — including a pair of Emmy-nominated competition shows and the second season of a sci-fi streaming series.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Two years after its first season, Netflix's cyberpunk series Altered Carbon returns for a second run. Marvel veteran Anthony Mackie takes over the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs (played by Joel Kinnaman in the first season) — part of the show's conceit that a person's consciousness can be transferred to a new body. The series picks up 30 years after the events of season one, with Kovacs returning to his home planet and getting caught up in a power struggle there. All eight episodes debut Thursday.

Also on streaming …

Coming-of-age/superpower drama I Am Not Okay With This, based on a graphic novel by Charles Forman, premieres Wednesday on Netflix. Disney+ competition series Shop Class (Friday), hosted by Justin Long, follows teams of young makers as they design and build unique creations. Season three of Babylon Berlin arrives Friday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Returning: Two NBC unscripted shows debut Monday. The Voice (8 p.m.) welcomes Nick Jonas to the spinning chairs as he joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. At 10 p.m., Little Big Shots returns for the first time since summer 2018 with new host Melissa McCarthy and a somewhat different format showcasing talented and inspiring kids (it moves to its regular Sunday time slot on March 1).

Also returning: After a more than two-month hiatus, SEAL Team resumes its second season on CBS at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Finale: Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back finishes its third season with a two-hour finale at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox.

Debate: The 10th Democratic primary debate airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Tuesday on CBS.

On cable …

Returning: RuPaul's Drag Race goes back to work for its 12th season at 8 p.m. Friday on VH1. Nicki Minaj will be a guest judge on the 90-minute premiere.

New: Jason Segel created and stars in Dispatches From Elsewhere (10 p.m. Sunday, March 1, AMC), an anthology series whose first season follows four people (Segel, Sally Field, Andre Benjamin and Eve Lindley) who stumble onto a puzzle hiding behind the veil of everyday life. Richard E. Grant also stars.

Also new: Full Frontal correspondent Amy Hoggart goes solo with comedic advice show It's Personal With Amy Hoggart (10 p.m. Wednesday, TruTV); Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nickelodeon) follows the life and adventures of a 10-year-old aspiring rapper.

In case you missed it …

Season three of The Chef Show follows Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi to Las Vegas for episodes featuring Wolfgang Puck and Border Grill owners Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, and one where Favreau and filmmaker Sam Raimi make sourdough bread. All five episodes, plus the previous two seasons, are available on Netflix.