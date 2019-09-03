Amazon Snags Australian Comedy Specials as Stand-Up Library Grows

The streamer makes an international push to grow its comedy portfolio by adding 10 specials from Down Under.

Amazon is going Down Under for the latest additions to its stand-up comedy slate.

The tech and retail giant has added 10 comedy specials from Australian performers to its growing library of stand-up performances. All 10 shows will film in September in Melbourne and premiere in early 2020 on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform.

The specials are Joy, from Tom Gleeson; All Talk, from Celia Pacquola; Self-Diagnosed Genius, from Tommy Little; Judith Lucy vs. Men, from Lucy; Fly, from the duo of Lano & Woodley; What's Wrong With You?, from Anne Edmonds; Bossy Bottom, from Zöe Coombs Marr; Very Very, from Tom Walker; Live, from Dilruk Jayasinha; and Savage, from Alice Fraser. All 10 are produced by Guesswork Television (Hannah Gadsby: Nanette).

"Amazon's comedy series and stand-up specials have excited our customers around the world, and we’re looking forward to welcoming this talented group of Australian comedians to the Prime Video family," said James Farrell, head of international originals for Amazon Studios. "These are hilarious performances that we know our customers will love in Australia and around the world."

The stand-up specials come on the heels of Amazon commissioning its first original series from Australia, LOL: Last One Laughing, to be hosted and executive produced by Rebel Wilson. It's also set for an early 2020 debut.

Amazon is a newcomer to the stand-up space, where rival streamer Netflix has become a huge player. Prime Video's first-stand-up special, Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time, debuted in August and was followed a week later by specials from Alice Wetterlund, Alonzo Bodden, Mike W. Winfield and the "IMomSoHard" duo of Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. A special from Broad City co-creator and star llana Glazer is awaiting a release date.