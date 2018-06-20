Amazon Inks First-Look Deal With Genre Producer Vince Gerardis

Gerardis, a co-exec producer on 'Game of Thrones,' is George R.R. Martin's manager and has rights to an extensive intellectual property library from a roster of sci-fi/fantasy authors.

Amazon Studios is expanding its roster of genre producers.

The retailer/streamer has inked a first-look deal with genre producer Vince Gerardis, who is best known for serving as Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin's manager.

Under the pact, Amazon will have access to Gerardis' extensive intellectual property library from other top sci-fi and fantasy authors, including Robert Silverberg, David Brin, Greg Bear and Jack Vance from which to create original series.

"Vince has his fingertips on a 'library of worlds,' and I’m excited about the prospects of building multiple series with him,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming at Amazon Studios.

Gerardis is a two-time Emmy winner and serves as a co-exec producer on HBO's Game of Thrones and originally packaged the fantasy drama. He's also a producer on HBO's forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel pilot from Jane Goldman and Martin. His credits include development on TNT's Will, AT&T's Ice and ABC's FlashForward. Gerardis founded and ran Created By, the literary management and production banner dedicated to developing and producing high-concept projects from his roster of 20th Century sci-fi and fantasy author clients. Created By merged with Startling Inc., where Gerardis continues to curate and develop large-scale world-building IP.

"Amazon is the perfect home for my author clients given the strong relationship between its television and book business,” Gerardis said. “With scientifically informed imaginations shaping the future, I am excited to see Amazon’s increasing commitment to high-end genre world-building.”

The deal comes as Amazon, under new head Jennifer Salke, continues to make genre programming a top priority, even after landing TV rights to Lord of the Rings in a massive $250 million rights deal. The streamer recently revived Syfy's The Expanse, which is based on the book series that is a personal favorite of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The company this week announced hourlong animated series Invincible, based on the comic book series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. As part of Amazon's genre push, the company inked Kirkman to an overall deal, poaching him from his longtime home at AMC.