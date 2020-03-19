Amazon Lands 'Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence' Limited Series, Reed Morano to Direct

The rights to the buzzed-about New York magazine cover story were acquired by Blumhouse in May 2019.

Nearly a year after acquiring the rights to "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence," a buzzy New York magazine cover story by writer Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh, Blumhouse has found a home for the adaptation.

The hot project is now in development at Amazon as a limited series that Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) will direct. Though no writer is currently attached, Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Television co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold will executive produce, as will Scoop Wasserstein on behalf of New York magazine and Vox Media Studios.

The article, which was published April 28, 2019, told the story of a group of young women and men attending the prestigious liberal arts college of Sarah Lawrence who found themselves in the orbit of a charming but manipulative father of one of their classmates, Larry Ray. Last month, Ray was indicted by federal prosecutors for sex trafficking, extortion, conspiracy and other charges.

When Blumhouse first landed the rights to the feature, it did so alongside Mark Walhberg and his Closest to the Hole Productions shingle, as The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported at the time. The actor was expected to star in the adaptation if it became a film — but now that it's a limited series, he is no longer involved.

Variety first reported the news.