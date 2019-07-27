Amazon Nabs 'Banker's Wife' Series Based on Novel

'Homeland' veterans Meredith Stiehm and Lesli Linka Glatter are among the executive producers of the thriller.

Amazon has given the green light to a series based on the best-selling novel The Banker's Wife.

The eight-episode thriller, based on the book by Cristina Alger, comes from Amazon Studios and Federation Entertainment. Homeland veterans Meredith Stiehm and Lesli Linka Glatter will respectively write and direct all eight episodes.

"As soon as we read The Banker’s Wife, we knew this would be a series that our Amazon Prime Video customers will love, a fast-paced, compelling story that pulls you in immediately,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We’re thrilled to be working with Meredith and Lesli to bring their vision to the screen."

Published in 2018, The Banker's Wife centers on two women who race for answers when a mysterious plane crash sets them on parallel pursuits of truth. It takes them into the world of global finance, and as they shine a light on offshore accounts meant to be kept hidden, the pair find themselves in the crosshairs of a conspiracy involving money laundering, powerful politicians and a web of terrorists and criminals.

Rosamund Pike had been attached to the show in its early stages, but she's now set to star in another Amazon series, fantasy Wheel of Time.

The series is one of a number of shows based on best-selling books set at Amazon (which, of course, made its name as an online bookseller). They include current shows Bosch and Jack Ryan, the big-budget Lord of the Rings adaptation that's getting underway, Wheel of Time, YA drama Panic and a series based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels.

Stiehm and Glatter will executive produce The Banker's Wife with Sherry Marsh of Marsh Entertainment (Pose) and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton of Federation Entertainment.

Author Alger is repped by ICM Partners.