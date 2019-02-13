Global Thriller From 'Handmaid's Tale' EP Among Massive Amazon International Slate

'The Power,' based on Naomi Alderman's 2017 novel, is one of more than 20 international series greenlit for the tech behemoth's streaming service.

Amazon has enlisted producers from The Handmaid's Tale and Broadchurch for a series that gives new meaning to "girl power."

The 10-episode series, The Power, is based on Naomi Alderman's 2017 novel. The thriller takes place in a world where teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to electrocute people at will. It's hereditary and inbuilt, and it can't be taken away.

The Power is part of a big global push for its Prime Video streaming service, greenlighting more than 20 series from countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, India and Japan.

Broadchurch's Jane Featherstone, via her Sister Pictures, and Handmaid's Tale Emmy winner Reed Morano, who has an overall deal with Amazon , are executive producing along with Alderman, who is adapting her novel, and Naomi de Pear. Morano will also direct. Tim Bricknell (Trust, Taboo) is producing.

It's set to go into production later in the year and will film in locations around the world.

"The Power is a timely, provocative series that will powerfully resonate with the book's passionate fans worldwide," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We're delighted to be working with renowned writer Naomi Alderman, the talented team at Sister Pictures led by Jane Featherstone and the visionary Reed Morano, to bring this thrilling, multi-layered series to our Prime Video members around the world."

In addition to The Power, Amazon has ordered the following shows, which will stream for Prime Video subscribers in their home countries and, in some cases, worldwide.

La Templanza – Spain

A dramatic love story set in the 1860s spanning Mexico, Cuba London and Spain. The series is based on the eponymous bestselling novel by María Dueñas produced by Atresmedia Studios. La Templanza will go into production in 2019, before being released on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

El Cid – Spain

Created and produced by Zebra Producciones and written by Luis Arranz and Adolfo Martinez El Cid retells from a contemporary perspective the story of the most famous Spaniard in history, a man trapped between two worlds and two cultures. A nobleman, a hero, a mercenary, a vassal, but also a man who could have been king. El Cid was centuries ahead of his time and became transcended by his own legend. Production will start in 2019 leading to a worldwide release.

Untitled drama series – Italy

Written by celebrated Italian writers Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti, the first ever Italian Prime Original drama series is a crime drama set in Milan in the late eighties which tells the story of a shy, insecure teenager who becomes the youngest member of the mafia, not for money, ambition or the desire of power, but to win the love of her father. The show will begin filming in 2019 before launching exclusively on Prime Video around the world.

Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo– Germany

Based on the controversial 1978 autobiographical book of the same name (We Children of Bahnhof Zoo). The series tells the story of Christiane F. and her dysfunctional friends, who as teenagers descend into the gritty drug scene of 1970’s West-Berlin. The series will go into production in 2019 before being released on Prime Video in Germany.

Bandish Bandits – India

Bandish Bandits is a romantic musical created by Still and Still Media Collective. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Bandish Bandits is a young, dynamic love story between Radhe, a skilled Indian classical singer shackled by centuries of tradition, and Tamanna, a free-spirited pop star who makes up for her mediocre talent with her skills as a seasoned performer. Despite coming from very different worlds, the two set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul. Bandish Bandits will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 for customers in India and worldwide.

The Last Hour – India

Created and directed by Amit Kumar (Monsoon Shootout), with Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia (Amy) as executive producer, The Last Hour is a crime thriller with a supernatural twist set in a small picturesque hill station in the Himalayas. The Last Hour went into production in January and will be released worldwide.

Untitled drama thriller series - India

Created by Sudip Sharma (writer of NH 10 &Udta Punjab) and produced by Clean Slate Films, the series is an investigative thriller that also acts as a scathing commentary of modern day Indian society and politics. The series will go into production in February 2019 before being released worldwide.

Untitled drama series - India

A new Indian Prime Original series, this youth-focused political drama from writer/producer/director Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan &Tiger Zinda Hai) explores the dark corners of Indian politics. The series will go into production in March and will be released worldwide.

Untitled Reality Series - India

Produced by OML, the reality series is a comedy talk-show hybrid where celebrities try their hand at stand-up comedy for the first time. The show is created and hosted by comedian Sapan Verma, member of East India Comedy (EIC).

Comicstaan (Tamil) - India

Created and produced by OML, Comicstaan (Tamil) is a regional language spinoff from Amazon Prime Video’s highly successful series Comicstaan. Comicstaan (Tamil) is the search for the next big Tamil stand-up comedian, where six contestants compete every week in different genres of comedy, judged by an audience and a panel of judges.

El Presidente – Mexico

Produced by Oscar‐winning director Pablo Larrain’s production company Fabula (Jackie, A Fantastic Woman) and Gaumont (Narcos), El Presidente, is a true crime series inspired by the real-life characters and events behind the 2015 “FIFA Gate” corruption scandal. The series explores the scandal from the angle of a small‐time Chilean football club president who rises from obscurity to become a key player in a $150 million bribery conspiracy. El Presidente will go into production next year before launching around the world.

Untitled sci-fi/horror comedy – Mexico

This new series takes viewers through a rollercoaster horror story with high doses of suspense and dark humor throughout an apocalyptic battle of epic proportions. With production set for 2019 from Dynamo (Narcos, El Chapo) and Red Creek Productions (Sins of My Father), the new Mexican Prime Original will premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally.

El Juego de las Llaves – Mexico

A comedy about long-term monogamy, self-realization and desire, set in modern day Mexico City. The series follows four long-lasting couples who are friends that one day decide to swing. In the comedic aftermath, each character must face the impact of the decision they’ve made on their relationship and personal outlook on sexuality. It will premiere on Prime Video worldwide, excluding the US.

Untitled Political Thriller Series - Mexico

In this upcoming Mexican Prime Original series co-produced with Televisa , Mexico City plays the backdrop to an intense and intertwining story comprised of politicians, assassins, government spies and drug cartels all clashing in a struggle to seize control of leadership of both Mexico’s government and its underworld. The series is currently in production and will launch in 2019 in more than 200 countries and territories.

Como Sobrevivir Soltero – Mexico

A new Mexican Prime Original series produced by Campanario, Addiction House and Sony Pictures, Como Sobevivir Soltero (How to Survive Being Single) is a one-hour dramedy series is a fictionalized take on the life of Mexican actor Sebastian Zurita and a group of his millennial friends who are all unlucky in love. Rich with dramatic comedy, this Spanish-language series set in Mexico City explores the highs and lows of what it's like to be single and searching for love in a macho Mexican culture that is rapidly evolving. Como Sobrevivir Soltero begins production in 2019.

Untitled Social Issue Series - Japan

An unscripted Prime Original produced by Vice Media Japan, the series will be the very first original content collaboration between the global youth media company and Amazon Prime Video. Tackling various topics through Vice's authentic and alternative lens, in-depth documentaries will explore socially relevant issues, with each feature followed by spirited panel discussions.

The Bachelorette - Japan

The Bachelorette is a local version of the American reality dating competition format that has aired continuously for 14 seasons in the U.S. since 2003.

Amazon has also ordered new seasons of Documental (Japan), LOL: Last One Laughing (Mexico), Diablo Guardian (Mexico) and The Grand Tour (U.K.).