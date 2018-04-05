Amazon Prime Nabs 'Friday Night Lights' Streaming Rights

The service makes the beloved series available to fans again months after Netflix stopped streaming the high school football drama.

Rejoice, Friday Night Lights fans, your beloved series is streaming on a high-profile subscription service once more!

All six seasons of Jason Katims' beloved NBC-turned-DirecTV high school football drama are now streaming on Amazon Prime, six months after Netflix dropped Friday Night Lights from its service.

Since then the series has been absent from popular subscription streaming services Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime. Still, the show is available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Video and other digital platforms.

The drama, which starred Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, was streaming for Amazon Prime members several years ago but hasn't been on the service since then.

Along with FNL, Amazon Prime has added other NBCUniversal library series Parks and Recreation, which is also available on Netflix and Hulu, as well as House and Eureka. With these additions, Prime Video becomes the only streaming service to offer access to all seasons of House and Eureka.