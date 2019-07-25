Amazon Sets Stand-Up Specials Featuring U.K. Comics Like 'Catastrophe' Creator Rob Delaney

Chris Ramsey, Ed Gamble, Flo & Joan, Jayde Adams and Paul Chowdhry are all set for programs on Prime Video as the streamer looks to challenge Netflix in the comedy space.

Amazon is bolstering its attack as it looks to challenge Netflix on the standup stage, this time collaborating with British comedy powerhouse Avalon on a batch of new specials.

The six-strong collection is set to be recorded throughout 2019 and released on Prime Video starting in late August.

Among the names included are Catastrophe star and co-creator Rob Delaney, plus Chris Ramsey, Ed Gamble, Flo & Joan, Jayde Adams and Paul Chowdhry.

The comedians are all signed to Avalon, which co-produces Catastrophe and is behind upcoming FX/Sky sitcom Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and written by Simon Blackwell (Veep, The Personal History of David Copperfield).

Netflix has dominated the SVOD comedy landscape, but Amazon's entry onto the circuit is set to kick off on Aug. 16 with a new show from Jim Gaffigan. This will be followed by specials from Alonzo Bodden, #IMomSoHard, Alice Wetterlund and Mike E. Winfield.