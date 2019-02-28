Amazon Signs First-Look TV Deal With 'Frozen River' Producer

Heather Rae will develop series projects for Amazon Studios that will stream on the tech behemoth's Prime Video service.

Amazon Studios has locked down another first-look deal to add to its growing roster of producers.

Filmmaker and activist Heather Rae (Frozen River, Netflix's Tallulah and Dude) has signed on to develop TV projects for Amazon to stream exclusively on the company's Prime Video service. She joins the likes of Jordan Peele, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Gillian Flynn and Emmy-winning Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano in signing deals with Amazon.

"Heather Rae brings an impressive film and documentary pedigree along with her passion and advocacy to showcase underrepresented stories," Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios, said Thrusday in a statement. "We're thrilled to collaborate with her to bring these incredible tales exclusively to our Prime Video audience worldwide."

Said Rae, "I am so excited to work with Amazon and create content that reflects a changing and compelling world. I believe so strongly in artists, particularly those whose voices we haven't always heard. These are the spaces I intend to champion and could not be more thankful to everyone at Amazon Studios for this opportunity."

Rae's other credits include the acclaimed documentary Trudell, about Native American activist and poet John Trudell, and the short film Paulette, about Paulette Jordan, the first Native American to win a gubernatorial primary in U.S. history.

Amazon's first-look deal with Rae comes amid an increasingly competitive market for overall deals as streamers and traditional studios vie for producing talent. WarnerMedia, Disney and Comcast all plan to launch direct-to-consumer services within the next year, while streaming giant Netflix has made mega-deals with the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris and Ryan Murphy, luring them away from their longtime studio homes (Disney for Rhimes and Barris, Fox for Murphy).