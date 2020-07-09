Amazon Snags Rights to New York Times' 'Jungle Prince of Delhi'

Amazon is getting into business with The New York Times.

The tech and retail behemoth's Amazon Studios has won exclusive rights to develop Times writer Ellen Barry's story and podcast The Jungle Prince of Delhi as a TV series. Filmmaker Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala, Monsoon Wedding) is attached to direct and executive produce.

Pulitzer Prize winner Barry's story, published in November 2019, chronicles the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats living in a ruined palace in the Indian capital, claiming to be the heirs to a fallen kingdom. The potential series will tell the personal story of the displaced family, set against the backdrop of the partition of India.

Amazon Studios will produce along with Sister (Chernobyl), Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, incidentally, owns the The Washington Post.)

"Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry's beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India," siad Caitlin Roper, head of scripted entertainment at The New York Times. "The moving story, and the thre-part audio series for The Times's podcast, The Daily, were the result of years of reporting and investigation across continents. Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story’s reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing The Jungle Prince series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Sister, and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films.”

Sister's Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone and Kate Fenske, Krasnoff/Foster's Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff and Christina Lurie of Fourth and Twenty Eight helped bring the project together and will produce along with The Times' Barry and Roper.

The Amazon project is the latest in a series of deals The Times has made with entertainment outlets this week. The newspaper is launching docuseries The New York Times Presents with FX and Hulu — replacing The Weekly — and is teaming with Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey are adapting the paper's 1619 Project for both film and TV

The Times is repped by Anonymous Content. Nair is repped by ICM Partners.