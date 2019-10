Erik Oleson will take the reins of the fantasy drama after the departures of Marc Guggenheim and creator Travis Beecham.

There's been a change at the top of Amazon's Carnival Row.

Erik Oleson, a veteran of The Man in the High Castle and Daredevil, will take over as showrunner of the fantasy drama's second season. He steps in for Marc Guggenheim, who ran the series' first season.

